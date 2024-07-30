6 ARW commander takes final flight at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, hugs his son following his final flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 23, 2024. The final flight commemorates Bingham’s career accomplishments and is a long standing tradition among pilots detaching from their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

