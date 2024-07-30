Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Saves Marine Veteran's Life [Image 3 of 7]

    Marine Saves Marine Veteran's Life

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. McClain VanDuyne, a drill instructor with Tango Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, receives the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, July 18, 2024, for saving the life of retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Anthony Mataro. During a bike ride Mataro suffered from a heart attack, in which VanDuyne performed CPR until Mataro received medical assistance. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    ceremony
    CPR
    MCRDPI
    MCWIS
    widowmaker
    Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal

