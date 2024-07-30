U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. McClain VanDuyne(right), a drill instructor with Tango Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, receives the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal from retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Anthony Mataro, July 18, 2024. During a bike ride Mataro suffered from a heart attack, in which VanDuyne performed CPR until Mataro received medical assistance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
Marine Saves Marine Veteran's Life
