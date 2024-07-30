Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support [Image 5 of 5]

    2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Trevor Ellingson, a forward air controller with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and a soldier from United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard Joint Fires Command conduct close air support as part of Unit Enhancement Training 24-2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 18, 2024. UET 24-2 is a bilateral military exercise held to strengthen interoperability and build upon the longstanding military relationship between U.S. Marines and the United Arab Emirates soldiers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8563993
    VIRIN: 240718-M-HC655-1012
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 515.01 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support
    2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support
    2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support
    2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support
    2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Close Air Support
    2nd ANGLICO
    II MIG
    Interoperabiity
    United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download