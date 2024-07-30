2ND ANGLICO and United Arab Emirates Conduct Close Air Support

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Philip Sansone, a joint tactical air controller with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in close air support as part of Unit Enhancement Training 24-2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 18, 2024. UET 24-2 is a bilateral military exercise held to strengthen interoperability and build upon the longstanding military relationship between U.S. Marines and the United Arab Emirates soldiers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

