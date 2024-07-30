USACE Buffalo District hosts LDP III on the Niagara River

Buffalo District hosted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Leadership Development Program III, June 26, 2024. The Regional LDP offers participants the opportunity to develop and expand their regional leadership perspectives. Throughout FY24, participants visited the Division Office and the seven districts within LRD. While at the Buffalo District, the group was provided with valuable insights into the various missions and functions across the District. Participants also had access to the District’s senior leaders, and exposure to several projects. LDP participants went on a tour of the Niagara River aboard the Buffalo Fire Department Engine 21's historic fireboat, the Edward M. Cotter (U.S.Army photo by Yvonne Najera).

