    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Buffalo District hosts LDP III on the Niagara River [Image 8 of 10]

    USACE Buffalo District hosts LDP III on the Niagara River

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buffalo District hosted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Leadership Development Program III, June 26, 2024. The Regional LDP offers participants the opportunity to develop and expand their regional leadership perspectives. Throughout FY24, participants visited the Division Office and the seven districts within LRD. While at the Buffalo District, the group was provided with valuable insights into the various missions and functions across the District. Participants also had access to the District’s senior leaders, and exposure to several projects. LDP participants went on a tour of the Niagara River aboard the Buffalo Fire Department Engine 21's historic fireboat, the Edward M. Cotter (U.S.Army photo by Yvonne Najera).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 14:00
    Photo ID: 8563943
    VIRIN: 240626-D-ZQ575-2405
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Buffalo District hosts LDP III on the Niagara River [Image 10 of 10], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Corps of Engineers
    Great Lakes and Ohio River Division
    Leadership Development Program
    Buffalo District
    Niagara River

