    NMCB-3 CMU Block Trainer [Image 6 of 8]

    NMCB-3 CMU Block Trainer

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    240730-N-VH871-1054 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jul. 30, 2024) – Builder 3rd Class Armando Gregorio, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, lays Concrete Masonry Unit blocks as part of a Seabee Technical Trainer onboard Naval Base Ventura County. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    C7F
    NavyExpeditionary

