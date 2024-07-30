NMCB-3 CMU Block Trainer

240730-N-VH871-1064 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jul. 30, 2024) – Cmdr. Travis Brinkman, commanding officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, left, observes as Builder 3rd Class Armando Gregorio lays Concrete Masonry Unit blocks as part of a Seabee Technical Trainer onboard Naval Base Ventura County. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
