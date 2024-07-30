FTX air assault mission

Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, take concealment in a woodline during a field training exercise (FTX) assault mission after their eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) events at Camp Ripley, Minn. on July 26, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment; and the FTX is their culminating training event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

