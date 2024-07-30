Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FTX air assault mission [Image 9 of 10]

    FTX air assault mission

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to 2nd Battalion, 147th Attack Helicopter Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard prepare transport Soldiers during a field training exercise (FTX) assault mission after their eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) events at Camp Ripley, Minn. on July 26, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment; and the FTX is their culminating training event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8563743
    VIRIN: 240727-A-AY917-3019
    Resolution: 4050x2700
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTX air assault mission [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission
    FTX air assault mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FTX
    Camp Ripley
    Air Assault
    XCTC
    eXportable Combat Training Capability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download