Marines with III MEF complete annual pistol qualification

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force engage targets with M18 service pistols during a live-fire pistol range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2024. The range is designed to build and reinforce pistol marksmanship utilizing realistic scenarios to develop essential skills such as speed reloading and precise gunfire under time constraints. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
