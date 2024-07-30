Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with III MEF complete annual pistol qualification [Image 9 of 9]

    Marines with III MEF complete annual pistol qualification

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force engage targets with M18 service pistols during a live-fire pistol range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2024. The range is designed to build and reinforce pistol marksmanship utilizing realistic scenarios to develop essential skills such as speed reloading and precise gunfire under time constraints. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Qualification
    Pistol
    Readiness
    Lethality
    M18

