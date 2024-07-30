U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Owen Hitchcock, a communication strategy and operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, fires an M18 service pistol during a live-fire pistol range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2024. The range is designed to build and reinforce pistol marksmanship utilizing realistic scenarios to develop essential skills such as speed reloading and precise gunfire under time constraints. Hitchcock is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:14 Photo ID: 8562927 VIRIN: 240730-M-WK421-1457 Resolution: 4478x2985 Size: 2 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with III MEF complete annual pistol qualification [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.