401AFSB issues 38 MaxxPro MRAP vehicles from APS-5 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve

A Soldier from the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducts a validation inspection for a M1224 MaxxPro mine-resistant ambush protected wheeled vehicle from Army Prepositioned Stock-5 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 22, 2024. The M1224 MaxxPro MRAP wheeled vehicle is used as a deterrent in the Middle East to support missions during contingencies as well as major exercises and humanitarian missions. The 401st Army Field Support Brigade's headquarters is at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait and leverages the Army Materiel Enterprise to support strategic requirements in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

