    401AFSB issues 38 MaxxPro MRAP vehicles from APS-5 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 4 of 6]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    The Army Prepositioned Stock-5 M1224 MaxxPro mine-resistant ambush protected wheeled vehicles are prepared to be issued to the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 21, 2024. The M1224 MaxxPro MRAP wheeled vehicle is used as a deterrent in the Middle East to support missions during contingencies as well as major exercises and humanitarian missions. The 401st Army Field Support Brigade's headquarters is at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait and leverages the Army Materiel Enterprise to support strategic requirements in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

