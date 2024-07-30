Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seattle Fleetweek Naturalization Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Seattle Fleetweek Naturalization Ceremony

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Jonathan Weeks, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Seattle Field Director, speaks at a naturalization ceremony during Seattle Fleet Week July 31, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

