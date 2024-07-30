Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | III MEF Leadership award 3rd MEB Marines [Image 2 of 2]

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Gendreau, a data and network administrator with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force poses for a photograph with Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III MEF and Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, sergeant major of III MEF after receiving a Meritorious Mast for exceptional performance of his duties during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 31, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Gendreau is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    resolutedragon

