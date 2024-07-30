Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | III MEF Leadership award 3rd MEB Marines [Image 1 of 2]

    RD24 | III MEF Leadership award 3rd MEB Marines

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lenoy Lee, a utilities systems technician with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force poses for a photograph with Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III MEF and Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, sergeant major of III MEF after receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for exceptional performance of his duties during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 31, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Lee is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 01:09
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP
