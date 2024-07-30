U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lenoy Lee, a utilities systems technician with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force poses for a photograph with Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III MEF and Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, sergeant major of III MEF after receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for exceptional performance of his duties during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 31, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Lee is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 RD24 | III MEF Leadership award 3rd MEB Marines [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Samuel Barge