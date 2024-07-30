The Louisiana National Guard held day two of the 3rd annual Army interrogation team competition featuring 15 teams from across Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, Louisiana, July 31, 2024. Teams spent their second day of competition gathering intelligence and writing post-interrogation summary reports in preparation for their final lane on Thursday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 20:19 Photo ID: 8562064 VIRIN: 240731-Z-CC612-1098 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.81 MB Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.