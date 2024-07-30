Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 7 of 16]

    La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard held day two of the 3rd annual Army interrogation team competition featuring 15 teams from across Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard at Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, Louisiana, July 31, 2024. Teams spent their second day of competition gathering intelligence and writing post-interrogation summary reports in preparation for their final lane on Thursday.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8562062
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-CC612-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, La. Guard hosts 3rd Annual Interrogation Team Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Intelligence
    Total Army
    Tranquil Storm
    LANG TCP
    Best Interrogation Team Competition
    Army Interrogators

