The group viewed the location just north of James D. Price Elementary School on July 2, 2024, where the replacement school will be built. Plans include a kitchen to prepare hot lunches (which the current school does not have) as well as a larger auditorium for indoor structured activities and dedicated art and music rooms.
James D. Price Elementary School replacement update
