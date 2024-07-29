James D. Price Elementary School replacement update

A group representing various agencies who make up a Federal Evaluation Team visit James D. Price Elementary School on July 2, 2024, to assess the school and discuss the needs of the new school. Yuma Elementary School District 1 is applying for a federal grant to help fund the replacement of James D. Price Elementary School at Yuma Proving Ground.

