A group representing various agencies who make up a Federal Evaluation Team visit James D. Price Elementary School on July 2, 2024, to assess the school and discuss the needs of the new school. Yuma Elementary School District 1 is applying for a federal grant to help fund the replacement of James D. Price Elementary School at Yuma Proving Ground.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8561910
|VIRIN:
|240702-O-WH463-7411
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, James D. Price Elementary School replacement update [Image 2 of 2], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
James D. Price Elementary School replacement update
No keywords found.