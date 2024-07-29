Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    James D. Price Elementary School replacement update [Image 1 of 2]

    James D. Price Elementary School replacement update

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A group representing various agencies who make up a Federal Evaluation Team visit James D. Price Elementary School on July 2, 2024, to assess the school and discuss the needs of the new school. Yuma Elementary School District 1 is applying for a federal grant to help fund the replacement of James D. Price Elementary School at Yuma Proving Ground.

