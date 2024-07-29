Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits the Purple Foxes [Image 5 of 7]

    39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits the Purple Foxes

    MCAS CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, speaks with Lt. Col. Shawn C. Stelzel, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. The Commandant visited 3rd MAW as part of a scheduled visit to the West Coast to engage with Marines at all levels and observe operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    3rd MAW
    MCAS Camp Pendleton
    VMM-364
    3rd MAW3rd MAW
    MAG-39 MCAS Camp Pendleton

