The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, awards the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Sgt. Robert Ruiz Jr., an MV-22B Osprey avionics technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. The Commandant visited 3rd MAW as part of a scheduled visit to the West Coast to engage with Marines at all levels and observe operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 17:44 Photo ID: 8561877 VIRIN: 240726-M-YL719-1070 Resolution: 4903x3270 Size: 4.43 MB Location: MCAS CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits the Purple Foxes [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.