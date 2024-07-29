AFLCMC's Life Cycle Industry Days 2024

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center welcomes attendees to the first day of Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) in Dayton, Ohio, July 29, 2024. LCID brings together Air Force leaders, uniformed and civilian airmen, and industry partners. This is the event’s ninth year and features a full slate of speakers, expert panels, vendor booths, and an overview video of what re-optimization for Great Power Competition (GPC) means for Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. AFLCMC PEOs and other leaders will engage in 32 strategic small business meetings during the three-day event. "PEO Alley" displays allow AFLCMC and AFRL directorates the chance to advertise their latest technologies and successes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

