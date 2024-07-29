Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC's Life Cycle Industry Days 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    AFLCMC's Life Cycle Industry Days 2024

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Gen. Duke Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, provides the keynote address during the first day of Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) in Dayton, Ohio, July 29, 2024. Richardson spoke about the command’s efforts to reoptimize for great power competition. LCID brings together Air Force leaders, uniformed and civilian airmen, and industry partners. This is the event’s ninth year and features a full slate of speakers, expert panels, vendor booths, and an overview video of what re-optimization for Great Power Competition (GPC) means for Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. AFLCMC PEOs and other leaders will engage in 32 strategic small business meetings during the three-day event. "PEO Alley" displays allow AFLCMC and AFRL directorates the chance to advertise their latest technologies and successes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    This work, AFLCMC's Life Cycle Industry Days 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

