168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course

The 168th Civil Engineers Emergency Management team took part in the Air National Guard’s specialized personnel and equipment for the Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance (SPEARS) course at the Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center. The SPEARS course incorporates Airmen into the Air Force’s strategic objectives, with emphasis on competition and deterrence against adversaries. SPEARS is a one-week course developed by the 188th emergency managers to broaden the EM career field operations in a degraded combat environment. The course was developed in response to the ever-changing nature of modern warfare. (Courtesy Photo)

