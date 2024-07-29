Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course [Image 5 of 5]

    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    The 168th Civil Engineers Emergency Management team took part in the Air National Guard’s specialized personnel and equipment for the Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance (SPEARS) course at the Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center. The SPEARS course incorporates Airmen into the Air Force’s strategic objectives, with emphasis on competition and deterrence against adversaries. SPEARS is a one-week course developed by the 188th emergency managers to broaden the EM career field operations in a degraded combat environment. The course was developed in response to the ever-changing nature of modern warfare. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 16:17
    Photo ID: 8561715
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-UF872-1006
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course
    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course
    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course
    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course
    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    SPEARS
    EM
    188th Wing
    168th Wing
    168th Civil Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download