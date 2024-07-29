168th Wing Emergency Management Team increases modern warfare lethality at SPEARS course

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | The 168th Civil Engineers Emergency Management team took part in the Air National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | The 168th Civil Engineers Emergency Management team took part in the Air National Guard’s specialized personnel and equipment for the Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance (SPEARS) course at the Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center. The SPEARS course incorporates Airmen into the Air Force’s strategic objectives, with emphasis on competition and deterrence against adversaries. SPEARS is a one-week course developed by the 188th emergency managers to broaden the EM career field operations in a degraded combat environment. The course was developed in response to the ever-changing nature of modern warfare. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The 168th Civil Engineers Emergency Management team took part in the Air National Guard’s specialized personnel and equipment for the Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance (SPEARS) course at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. The SPEARS course incorporates Airmen into the Air Force’s strategic objectives, with emphasis on competition and deterrence against adversaries.



SPEARS is a one-week course developed by the 188th emergency managers to broaden the EM career field operations in a degraded combat environment. The course was developed in response to the ever-changing nature of modern warfare.



“It was interesting to see a different side of the EM career field,” said Senior Airman Madison Higdon. It usually focuses on our equipment and the many classes we must take, such as office work. The SPEARS training was very physically demanding. It was a good surprise, a kind of reality check of what we could possibly need to do in the future in sustaining operations.”



The 168th EM team tested its skills in navigating the evolving landscape of warfare and operated in small mobile teams. These small teams, which the 168th emergency managers form, are part of a force package called upon by combatant commanders. The forward look on the next threats increased lethality.



"The 168th SPEARS team arrived with a variety of Emergency Management experience, with each Airman bringing a different skill set to the training, said Chief Master Sgt. Josh Rich, Air National Guard Region Six Chief SPEARS Program Manager. "Most importantly, the 168th Airmen brought a positive attitude, team-player mentality, and innovative problem-solving techniques to SPEARS training every day. The 168th Master Sgt. Kenneth Johnson, as leadership, pushed the entire class to perform to their peak potential."



At their home station, the 168 EM Airmen train people on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) operations in preparation for being called upon and maneuvering austere or contested training or real-world environments. The course took their training to the next level of operating in a contested environment geared toward the great power competition.



“The course pushed us and challenged our stress levels utilizing our small team tactics,” said Master Sgt. Kenneth Johnson. SPEARS included sleep deprivation and casualty care, which challenged our teams to work together and allowed for real-world training scenarios to prepare for any possible future fights. We hit our objectives during the 12-16-hour days.”



The instruction blocks included small team dynamics, austere environment casualty care and care under fire, tactical communications, and vehicle movement via airlift.



“Day three of class was land navigation,” said Higdon. “We rucked six miles through the rough terrain with our weapons, flak vest, helmet, and 50-lb rucks. For three miles, we only had a map and compass. The three miles back, we had our DAGR, which made it easier to point us in the right direction, but we were carrying the heavy rucks.”



A multi-day field exercise is a culmination of the challenges of the training put together.



"An example of their team’s perseverance is Senior Airman Madison Higdon, who injured her knee during her training," said Rich. "She pushed through the training until the last day due to mobility issues. She never complained, always ready to learn and grow her skill set."



Higdon said "Everyone says this about military training, but Embracing the Suck really did get me through it. We were all hating it at the time, but in the afternoons, having fun with the other people in the class was a good time. Afterward, of course, I have good memories and am glad I went to the training.”