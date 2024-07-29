NAVFAC NW Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Brent Paul, left, outgoing commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest, salutes Capt. Preston Taylor, incoming commanding officer of NAVFAC Northwest, during a change of command ceremony at the the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington July 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Taylor relieved Paul as commanding officer of NAVFAC Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

