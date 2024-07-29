Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC NW Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    NAVFAC NW Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Capt. Brent Paul, left, outgoing commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest, receives the Legion of Merit Award from Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington July 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Preston Taylor relieved Paul as commanding officer of NAVFAC Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    NAVFAC
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    NAVFAC Northwest

