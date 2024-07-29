USS Florida Returns Kings Bay Following 727-Day Deployment

240731-N-ZO368- 1008

KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 31, 2024) Sailors assigned to Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold) make preparations to moor after returning to homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a deployment to 5th and 7th fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024