    USS Florida Returns Kings Bay Following 727-Day Deployment [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Florida Returns Kings Bay Following 727-Day Deployment

    KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    240731-N-ZO368- 1001
    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 31, 2024) Sailors assigned to Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold) make preparations to moor after returning to homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a deployment to 5th and 7th fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston/Released)

    #Silentservice #TEAMKINGSBAY

