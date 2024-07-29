Capt. Nicole Fuss Honored for Excellence in Military Doctor 2024 Exercise

COL Jacek Narloch awards CPT Nicole Fuss after the Polish Military Doctor 2024 Exercise for her dedication and contributions. This marks her third year providing medical Advisor expertise and experience to the exercise. Additionally, she was recognized on Distinguished Visitor Day, highlighting the impact of our medical teams with NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

