Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Nicole Fuss Honored for Excellence in Military Doctor 2024 Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Capt. Nicole Fuss Honored for Excellence in Military Doctor 2024 Exercise

    LODZ, POLAND

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    COL Jacek Narloch awards CPT Nicole Fuss after the Polish Military Doctor 2024 Exercise for her dedication and contributions. This marks her third year providing medical Advisor expertise and experience to the exercise. Additionally, she was recognized on Distinguished Visitor Day, highlighting the impact of our medical teams with NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 12:00
    Photo ID: 8561078
    VIRIN: 240726-A-FA429-2239
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: LODZ, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Nicole Fuss Honored for Excellence in Military Doctor 2024 Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Nicole Fuss Honored for Excellence in Military Doctor 2024 Exercise
    Capt. Nicole Fuss Honored for Excellence in Military Doctor 2024 Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download