USS Essex In-Port Operations

Machinist Mate 3rd Class Janne Miles assists Chief Engineman Kenneth Engler, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), as he dons firefighting ensemble during a drill in the hangar bay, July 26, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8560833
|VIRIN:
|240726-N-EY279-1266
|Resolution:
|3929x2619
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
