Machinist Mate 3rd Class Janne Miles assists Chief Engineman Kenneth Engler, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), as he dons firefighting ensemble during a drill in the hangar bay, July 26, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:38 Photo ID: 8560833 VIRIN: 240726-N-EY279-1266 Resolution: 3929x2619 Size: 4.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.