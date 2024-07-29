Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) don firefighting ensemble during a drill in the hangar bay, July 27, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8560829
    VIRIN: 240727-N-YB310-1050
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 245.86 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

