USS Essex In-Port Operations

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) don firefighting ensemble during a drill in the hangar bay, July 27, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)
