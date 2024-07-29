Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait [Image 5 of 6]

    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait

    IRAQ

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sergeant Rodriguez, assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, stands for a portrait on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, April 30, 2024. Rodriguez deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8560781
    VIRIN: 240731-A-ID763-5427
    Resolution: 7766x5180
    Size: 24.15 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait
    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait
    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait
    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait
    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait
    Sergeant Rodriguez Portrait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd CAB
    Portrait
    Iraq
    OIR
    AAAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download