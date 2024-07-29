JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. (July 30, 2024) - Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Director Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr. (right) awards Ramon Kidd (left) 'Best in Show-Motorcycle' after votes were tallied during the command's annual picnic Tuesday. This year's event for SSP staff and their families included food, games, a dunk tank, and the car show which featured vehicles--old and new--owned by members of the SSP workforce. The picnic was organized by SSP’s Activity and Recreations Committee (SPARC), an all-volunteer team made up of military and civilians who fundraise and plan MWR events throughout the year. SSP is the Navy command that provides cradle-to-grave lifecycle support for the sea-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Jennifer Bowman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:13 Photo ID: 8560752 VIRIN: 240730-N-YO052-2917 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 5.16 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSP Workforce, Families Come Together at Command Picnic [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.