SSP Workforce, Families Come Together at Command Picnic

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. (July 30, 2024) - Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Director Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr. (right) awards Ramon Kidd (left) 'Best in Show-Motorcycle' after votes were tallied during the command's annual picnic Tuesday. This year's event for SSP staff and their families included food, games, a dunk tank, and the car show which featured vehicles--old and new--owned by members of the SSP workforce. The picnic was organized by SSP’s Activity and Recreations Committee (SPARC), an all-volunteer team made up of military and civilians who fundraise and plan MWR events throughout the year. SSP is the Navy command that provides cradle-to-grave lifecycle support for the sea-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Jennifer Bowman/Released)
