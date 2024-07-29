240717-N-IC246-1005 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 17, 2024) A Culinary Specialist puts cheese on hamburger patties being prepared as part of the lunch selection for the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 17. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

This work, USS Cole Culinary Specialist Prepares Food [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.