USS Cole Conducts Damage Control Drills

240716-N-IC246-1032 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 16, 2024) A Machinist’s Mate contacts the Central Control Station to report a simulated casualty during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 16. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
