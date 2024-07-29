Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Commander signs Chief's report for Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study Project [Image 2 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Col. Brandon Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District commander, talks with his Jacksonville Puerto Rico Coastal Risk Management study team while communicating with personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters via Microsoft Teams to work on details of the Chief’s Report for the Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study July 30, 2026. The study evaluates damages from hurricanes and coastal storms to determine the Federal interest in a plan to reduce damages to structures, property and critical infrastructure, recreational and beach areas as a result of erosion, wave attack, and flooding.

