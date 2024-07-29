240730-A-BO243-4000

Col. Brandon Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District commander, discusses project details with Ashleigh Fountain, project manager for the Puerto Rico Coastal Risk Management study during a Microsoft Teams call with Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Engineers to work on details of the Chief’s Report for the Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study July 30, 2026.

The study evaluatse damages from hurricanes and coastal storms to determine the Federal interest in a plan to reduce damages to structures, property and critical infrastructure, recreational and beach areas as a result of erosion, wave attack, and flooding.

Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US