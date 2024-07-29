240730-A-BO243-4000

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Col. Brandon Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District commander, discusses project details with Ashleigh Fountain, project manager for the Puerto Rico Coastal Risk Management study during a Microsoft Teams call with Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Engineers to work on details of the Chief’s Report for the Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study July 30, 2026.
    The study evaluatse damages from hurricanes and coastal storms to determine the Federal interest in a plan to reduce damages to structures, property and critical infrastructure, recreational and beach areas as a result of erosion, wave attack, and flooding.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 00:55
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    USACE Commander signs Chief's report for Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study Project

    USACE
    Jacksonville District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Col. Brandon Bowman
    Puerto Rico Coastal Risk Management Study

