Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight

Honorary commanders from Goodfellow Air Force Base, receive a tour of a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2024. The honorary commanders took part in an hour-long flight, visited the air traffic control tower, engaged in virtual reality training and toured the B-1B Lancer, known for its ability to rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

