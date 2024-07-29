Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight [Image 2 of 2]

    Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Honorary commanders from Goodfellow Air Force Base, receive a tour of a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2024. The honorary commanders took part in an hour-long flight, visited the air traffic control tower, engaged in virtual reality training and toured the B-1B Lancer, known for its ability to rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:20
    Photo ID: 8559452
    VIRIN: 240725-F-NY202-1327
    Resolution: 5302x3528
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight
    Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dyess Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB, Honorary Commanders, C-130, Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download