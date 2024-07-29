Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight [Image 1 of 2]

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Kylon Atteberry, Goodfellow Air Force Base honorary commander, looks out of the window of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during an incentive flight at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2024. The 317th Airlift Wing flew Goodfellow’s honorary commanders on a C-130J Super Hercules, giving them a taste of one of the operational Air Force missions the 17th Training Wing supports. (Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:20
    Photo ID: 8559451
    VIRIN: 240724-F-SA938-1053
    Resolution: 5781x3846
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
