Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight

Kylon Atteberry, Goodfellow Air Force Base honorary commander, looks out of the window of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during an incentive flight at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2024. The 317th Airlift Wing flew Goodfellow’s honorary commanders on a C-130J Super Hercules, giving them a taste of one of the operational Air Force missions the 17th Training Wing supports. (Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8559451
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-SA938-1053
|Resolution:
|5781x3846
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
