University of Hawaii at Manoa Navy Midshipmen participate in SIMBBC

University of Hawaii at Manoa (UHM) Navy ROTC Midshipman 2nd Class Roman Bustos, left, and UHM Navy ROTC Midshipman 3rd Class Kate Moxley retrieve a life preserver during a man overboard drill as a part of the Shore Installation Management Basic Boat Coxswain course (SIMBBC) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 25, 2024. The SIMBBC curriculum arms security forces with the skills needed to conduct harbor patrol missions and covers techniques including man overboard drills, pier approaches, towing, and anchoring. The midshipmen are participating in a Navy summer internship program at U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

