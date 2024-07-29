Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Hawaii at Manoa Navy Midshipmen participate in SIMBBC [Image 5 of 5]

    University of Hawaii at Manoa Navy Midshipmen participate in SIMBBC

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    University of Hawaii at Manoa Navy ROTC Midshipman 3rd Class Kate Moxley drives a harbor security boat during the Shore Installation Management Basic Boat Coxswain course (SIMBBC) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 25, 2024. The SIMBBC curriculum arms security forces with the skills needed to conduct harbor patrol missions and covers techniques including man overboard drills, pier approaches, towing, and anchoring. The midshipmen are participating in a Navy summer internship program at U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

