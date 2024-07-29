Fairchild Leaders host Restoration Advisory Board members for base tour

Jason Rudy, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, briefs members of the Fairchild Air Force Base Restoration Advisory Board during a base tour at Fairchild AFB, Washington, July 26, 2024. Key leaders hosted the RAB members to inform them about the Air Force’s remediation actions to reduce environmental impacts. The Fairchild AFB RAB consists of local stakeholders such as residents, subject matter experts, and community leaders that regularly meet with Air Force leaders to discuss environmental restoration at and around military installations in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

