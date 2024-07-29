Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Leaders host Restoration Advisory Board members for base tour [Image 1 of 5]

    Fairchild Leaders host Restoration Advisory Board members for base tour

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Fairchild Air Force Base Restoration Advisory Board attend a brief held by Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, during a base tour at Fairchild AFB, Washington, July 26, 2024. Key leaders hosted the RAB members to inform them about the Air Force’s remediation actions to reduce environmental impacts. The Fairchild AFB RAB consists of local stakeholders such as residents, subject matter experts, and community leaders that regularly meet with Air Force leaders to discuss environmental restoration at and around military installations in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8558855
    VIRIN: 240726-F-YI652-1057
    Resolution: 5427x3611
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Leaders host Restoration Advisory Board members for base tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

