Rear Admiral Charles Fosse, Commander 13th Coast Guard District, speaks to media during the annual Torchlight Parade as part of the 75th annual Seafair Festival in Seattle, Washington, Saturday July 27, 2024. Seafair is a multi-week festival with events across the Puget Sound that has been running since 1950. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

