Coast Guard members from across Seattle participated in the annual Torchlight Parade as part of the 75th annual Seafair Festival in Seattle, Washington, Saturday July 27, 2024. Seafair is a multi-week festival with events across the Puget Sound that has been running since 1950. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

